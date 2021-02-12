INL Zach Tudor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho National Laboratory associate laboratory director Zach Tudor will receive the Career Achievement in Government award this weekend as part of the Black Engineer of the Year STEM Conference.

Tudor oversees a staff of more than 800 people responsible for nearly $500 million in annual research and development. That work focuses on industrial cyber security, infrastructure resilience, nuclear non-proliferation, and materials science.

A 21-year U.S. Navy veteran, Tudor was recently appointed to chair the board of directors of the International Information System Security Certification Consortium.

“Zach’s expertise and leadership abilities are respected by his colleagues inside and outside the laboratory,” said INL Director John Wagner. “He is a leading national figure whose advice is frequently sought by Congress, industry, academia and government leaders from around the world. All of us at INL are grateful to Zach for his leadership and example and congratulate him on this notable achievement.”

During his tenure at the laboratory, Tudor has led efforts to increase inclusive representation in INL’s hiring processes and internship and fellowship programs. In the community, he has supported and sponsored important cultural activities through the Idaho Falls African American Alliance, the Idaho Falls Arts Council and the Museum of Idaho.

The post INL associate director to be honored this weekend appeared first on Local News 8.