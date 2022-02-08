IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for the U.S. Department of Energy, has awarded $70,000 in grant funding through INL’s 2022 Economic Development Grant Program.

“These grants are an opportunity for us to affirm our commitment to Idaho’s economic growth and prosperity,” said Marsha McDaniel, a senior advisor at INL. “We are thrilled that we can support these diverse and exciting projects.”

Through these collaborations, INL hopes to support aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly from underserved areas, and to help foster rural innovation. The grant recipients are:

Boise State University’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity, $25,000

This program will provide cutting-edge training to rural communities across the state to sharpen the skills of those working on the front lines of cybersecurity.

Idaho Women’s Business Center, $20,000

The Idaho Women’s Business Center will continue its efforts to support women, including those in underserved and rural communities, as they start and grow successful enterprises.

City of Rexburg, $15,000

These funds will support efforts to create a maker space for eastern Idaho entrepreneurs to prototype their products and inventions.

Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, $10,000

This funding will assist in providing access to services in many areas for veterans, including education, housing, entrepreneurship, workforce management, family and wellness.

“The INL funding will allow us to more fully develop our navigation services for veterans, military in transition, and their families, increasing our overall capacity,” said Mindi Andersen, executive director of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

“INL values our many partnerships across the state,” McDaniel said, “and we look forward to working with these and other partners throughout the year.”

