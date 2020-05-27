Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho National Laboratory’s INL Cares program is committing funds to provide grants to area small businesses recovering from impacts of COVID-19.

Battelle Energy Alliance says it is partnering with the Small Business Development Center to deliver grants for as many as 50 area small businesses. The grants range from $2,000 to $4,000.

“We recognize that many businesses in our area had to close their doors or make changes to their processes in order to stay open or re-open,” said INL Director and BEA President Mark Peters. “We are honored to offer some assistance to these businesses as they work to protect their customers and employees.”

To be eligible, a business must:

Be located in eastern Idaho.

Be a small business with annual sales up to $5 million.

Have had between 1-50 employees on March 1, 2020.

Have been in business for more than one year.

Have scaled back operations (laid off or reduced workers’ hours, cut hours of operation or closed) due to the pandemic.

You can find more information about INL Cares or how to apply for a grant here.