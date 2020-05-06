BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Battelle is working with the state of Idaho to decontaminate N95 masks at no cost, according to Governor Brad Little’s office.

The company was awarded a contract by the Defense Logistics Agency to provide the Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) in Idaho.

The system is co-located with the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls. The CCDS can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95-type respirators each day, allowing them to be used multiple times. The service will be available to hospitals, nursing homes, home health facilities, emergency service personnel, and others.

“A critical component of Idaho Rebounds – our plan to safety reopen the economy in stages – is ensuring available ventilators, intensive care unit beds, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely care for COVID-19 patients in hospitals,” said Governor Brad Little. “Battelle’s CCDS will safeguard Idaho’s access to critical N95 respirators to make sure the front-line health providers have the equipment they need.”

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management signed a use agreement that will include state agencies and local jurisdictions. It will serve as an umbrella for state and local emergency management, first responders, coroners, medical examiners, corrections departments, public health districts and child protective services.

“The Battelle Decontamination System is a terrific process that helps protect our health care professionals, increases the use of the mask, and improves our ability to distribute PPE,” Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy said. “We are proud to help bring this resource to the State of Idaho.”

There is no cost for the service to eligible agencies. You can register for the service here.