IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho National Laboratory has finalized a licensing agreement with West Yost, a California water engineering firm. It will allow engineers to work with water utilities across the country to protect their critical operations from cyber-threats.

The work uses a methodology developed by INL researchers called “Consequence-driven, cyber-informed Engineering (CCE) that has been developed over the past decade.

It uses a “think-like-the-adversary” approach to securing digital technologies in industrial systems found in water and other critical infrastructure.

By identifying the approach an attacker might take to sabotage systems CCE can apply proven engineering protection strategies to reduce the risk.

“With this licensing agreement signed, West Yost and the greater municipal water industry are demonstrating their commitment to cybersecurity,” said Zach Tudor, INL’s associate laboratory director for National and Homeland Security. “Ensuring that clean water can be delivered to the public, utilized, treated and returned to the environment in a safe and reliable manner is a critical mission for both of our organizations. We’re pleased West Yost has chosen INL as a partner to elevate the nation’s water security.”

