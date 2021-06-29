IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory deputy laboratory director for Management and Operations and chief operations officer Juan Alvarez has earned a Leadership Excellence Award from the National Diversity Council.

The award recognizes individuals from diverse fields who exhibit exceptional leadership qualities and foster a positive and inclusive work environment, and winners must have an extraordinary track record of developing, growing and improving organizations, while serving as a role model for others.

“Juan is changing the world for the better and inspiring others with his work,” said Kemal Pasamehmetoglu, executive director of INL’s Versatile Test Reactor program and executive sponsor of the Multiculturals in Leadership council. “Recognitions like this further solidify INL’s visibility and reputation as an employer of choice and as an organization that empowers, supports and employs incredible people.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In addition to his deputy lab director and chief operations officer roles, Alvarez also serves as co-chair of INL’s Executive Inclusion Council.

Alvarez was honored at the 17th Annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference. You can see a full list of the Leadership Excellence honorees here.

The post INL deputy laboratory director nationally recognized appeared first on Local News 8.