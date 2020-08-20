Breaking News
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters has accepted a job as executive vice president for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Energy Alliance.
He has been director since Oct. 1, 2015.
In his new role, Peters will be working with all of the national laboratories in Battelle’s portfolio. This includes INL.
“I do not plan to leave INL right way,” Peters said. “BEA is beginning its search for a new lab director. I will remain on the job, continuing to guide us through the challenging times and assisting with the new director’s transition to INL.”
After five years of exceptional leadership and accomplishments @INL, @Dr_Mark_Peters has announced he will be accepting a new role with @Battelle. We will miss him! The search for a new lab director now begins. pic.twitter.com/8u7hSIm7GM
— Idaho National Lab (@INL) August 20, 2020
Email Alert – Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories