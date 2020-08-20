Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters has accepted a job as executive vice president for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Energy Alliance.

He has been director since Oct. 1, 2015.

In his new role, Peters will be working with all of the national laboratories in Battelle’s portfolio. This includes INL.

“I do not plan to leave INL right way,” Peters said. “BEA is beginning its search for a new lab director. I will remain on the job, continuing to guide us through the challenging times and assisting with the new director’s transition to INL.”