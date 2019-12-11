Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two Idaho National Laboratory employees were selected for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Project Leadership Institute (PLI) 2020 cohort.

Steve Martinson and Andrea Gilstrap were selected for this highly competitive program designed to train project managers on managing high-risk projects for DOE.

PLI, which only accepts around 25 students a year, is a rigorous program that focuses on four main learning objectives: strategic thinking and analysis, organization and general management skills, team building, and communications.

Both said they were honored to be selected.

“When you work here at INL, the opportunities you have are just amazing,” Martinson said. “If you’re willing to take initiative, you will be able to see so much growth throughout your career. The PLI is a great example of that.”

“I am very excited for the opportunity to enhance my leadership skills,” said Gilstrap. “The networking opportunities are great, and I think we will grow a lot through this exposure to our counterparts in DOE and other national labs.”

Gilstrap and Martinson will be members of the fourth cohort of the PLI. INL has had at least one employee participating in each of the PLI cohorts.

The 2020 cohort will begin work in January and finish the program in November.