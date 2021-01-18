AAEOY Dr. Dong Ding

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-An Idaho National Laboratory Senior staff researcher has been named as one of four “Asian American Most Promising Engineers.”

Dr. Dong Ding leads a group of researchers in electrochemical processing electrocatalysis for clean energy storage and conversion.

The Asian American Engineer of the Year Awards have taken place since 2002 as part of the U.S. National Engineers Week. It honors Asian American professionals in academia, public service, and industries.

Dr. Ding is an adjunct profession of Chemical and Materials Engineering at New Mexico State University and the University of Idaho. He holds 3 U.S. patents and 11 patent applications.

“Congratulations to Dr. Ding on becoming AAEOY’s Most Promising Engineer of the Year. This is an amazing accomplishment, which publicly recognizes his dedication to scientific innovation. His work will continue to have a tremendous impact on the scientific and energy communities well into the future,” said Dr. John Wagner, INL director.

