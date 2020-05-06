Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho National Laboratory is teaming with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to launch a new Commercial Routing Assistance (CRA) tool Wednesday.

Funded by CISA and developed by INL, the app leverages coordinated data streams to visualize and streamline commercial vehicle movement across multiple states. The app aggregates documents, and information.

“The nation’s critical infrastructure and essential services rely on the ability to move goods along our transportation systems and disruptions can cause supply chain issues and ripple effects across the country. This app will help the trucking industry operate effectively and efficiently and prepare for emergency situations in order to ensure the delivery of goods and resources to government, industry and the American public,” said Bob Kolasky who leads CISA’s National Risk Management Center.

Marianne Walck, INL’s deputy laboratory director for science and technology added, “This technology is just one of the many products America’s national laboratories are developing during this time of need, and I couldn’t be more proud of their work.”