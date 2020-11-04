Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Idaho National Laboratory is taking applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2021 technology-based economic development grants.

INL’s Economic Development mission is to stimulate economic development, support new business growth and recruit new talent, and support entrepreneurship throughout Idaho. To achieve these goals, grants are offered to support economic development efforts. Proposals will be evaluated based on:

Their ability to support the growth of businesses in our region, especially those related to energy, the environment and national security.

Expected return on investment and impact to the community.

Level of innovation and outreach to impact underserved areas or populations.

Organizations must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities. Successful applicants must provide a copy of their IRS tax-exempt letter to receive funding.

The deadline for grant requests is Nov. 20, 2020.

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be included in the review process. Decisions will be made by Jan. 15, 2021.

Notifications will be sent to requesting organizations informing them of funding awards. Funds are for projects for the period of Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021.