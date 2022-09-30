IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Lab (INL) may be well known for energy research, but it’s now on the cutting edge of research into 5G security. INL researchers opened the nation’s first open-air, security-focused 5G wireless test range on Sept. 13, 2022.

Located across the U.S. Department of Energy’s 890-square mile Idaho National Laboratory Site, the range is the first of its kind to be opened at a national laboratory.

While 5G may be a hot phrase and selling point for many networks, widespread adoption is still years away, partially due to the relative lack of information and newness of the network.

“There are questions around 5G,” INL 5G deployment project manager Samuel Edwards said. “The advantage of having a 5g network here at Idaho national laboratory is that we can test and become more familiar and help government agencies to become more familiar with this new technology which is coming.”

INL’s range specifically tests methods to improve the confidentially, integrity and security of 5G networks. And the natural geography surrounding INL makes it the perfect location for a real-world test of new communication networks.

“It’s located in a caldera, which is a shallow bowl in the topography of southeastern Idaho. It’s protected and distant from other metropolitan areas, airports, and other large users of radio frequencies. And for that reason, it’s very quiet from a radio frequency perspective,” Edwards said.

While the research is directed towards government use, the information they learn can apply to 5G networks for vehicles, infrastructure, and customers across the country.

“The future is changing. And Idaho national laboratories on the leading edge of identifying, defining that change so that our operators can be safe and effective in using communication technologies,” Edwards said.

For more information on 5G and INL’s new testing range, click HERE.

The post INL opens the nation’s first security-focused 5G testing range appeared first on Local News 8.