IDAHO Falls, Idaho (KIFI) – Companies can now apply for Idaho National Laboratory’s Mentor-Protégé Program.

This program will pair a small business that has been in operation for at least two years with one of the lab’s mission areas and allow them to build their business savvy and become a more capable partner for INL.

This partnership will last two years.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Juan Alvarez, INL’s deputy lab director for Management and Operations, will share more information about the program at a webinar on June 9. Those interested in attending the webinar can register HERE. Webinar attendees are strongly encouraged to prepare questions for the participants and email them to Stacey Francis in advance.

“Leveraging the lab’s capabilities and expertise through this program will directly benefit one of our small business partners and ultimately INL, through increased small business capacity,” Alvarez said.

The application period for the program will be open through June 30. Companies who are interested in applying for the program can do so HERE.

The post INL program matches prospective business partners with lab experts appeared first on Local News 8.