Instagram model, 26, who was caught kicking small dog on video gets probation

An Instagram model avoided prison time nearly two years after she was caught on surveillance video viciously kicking her dog, who she called her “best friend,” in an elevator, a report said.

Keevonna Wilson, 26, agreed to a plea deal that sentenced her to four years of probation, ordered her to pay a $600 fine and write a letter to the court addressing the animal abuse, the Miami Herald reported. Wilson won’t be convicted of animal cruelty after a judge granted her a “withhold of adjudication” on the charge.

Wilson was charged with animal cruelty in September 2017 after she was captured on video repeatedly kicking her small Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix named Chastity while they were inside an elevator in her apartment building in Aventura, Fla.

The dog suffered bruises on her stomach. Chastity was removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services and put up for adoption.

Wilson later said she was angry at her dog for peeing in the elevator. Her lawyer also said that Wilson, who runs the Instagram flawlessworld, wasn’t trying to seriously hurt her pet.

The Instagram model addressed the animal cruelty case on her Instagram on Saturday, saying she “wholeheartedly apologize to anyone that was affected by [her] bad choices.”

“My actions was despicable and downright uncalled for. I was completely hurt by my choise that day. I should’ve never allowed by anger issues to dictate how I would treat my own defenseless dog,” she wrote in a lengthy statement.

Wilson said she took anger management classes following the incident to deal with her “internal issues.”

“I took anger management classes because I wanted to deal with the root of why I reacted in such a horrible way. I’ve lost my best fiend [sic] (My dog) because my anger issues. I’ll let this be a lesson to myself and others when it comes to anger issues,” she wrote. “Get help before it’s too late and you do something horrible. I have to deal with my bad choices for the rest of my life.”

Wilson said she’s discussing the case nearly two years later because it has been resolved. She also vowed to help animals who have been abused and give her 54,000 followers updates on her progress.

“I went through the system and paid legally for my wrongs; now I will take it a step further and help dogs who’s experience abuse,” she concluded her statement.

Wilson also posted a video that appeared to be Chastity with the caption: “I’ll always love her.”