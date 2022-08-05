POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Institute of Rural Health hosted by Idaho State University’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences has received $860,000 from AmeriCorps for its Idaho HealthCorps AmeriCorps program.

The grant will expand the Institute’s presence throughout Idaho, where it has provided services to improve the health of communities through research, education, and service since 1989. AmeriCorps is the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

The Idaho HealthCorps AmeriCorps program, formerly known as the Idaho Healthcare for Children and Families AmeriCorps program, has been continuously funded since 2009. The program has seen immense growth in funding and in the number of organizations and community members who participate. Additionally, up to 118 of the AmeriCorps positions with this program are offered to ISU students in health profession studies including dental hygiene, audiology, radiographic sciences, nursing, physical and occupational therapy, and dietetics. Members will earn education awards, similar to a scholarship, upon completion of their term with the program.

With this new funding, the Institute of Rural Health will leverage the skills and experience of AmeriCorps members throughout Idaho to educate individuals to make healthy choices, provide low-income and rural Idahoans access to essential health and mental health services, and enable communities to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in designated medically underserved areas and populations statewide including rural communities. Members will also help community members who are homeless or fall into poverty find access to resources such as housing assistance, medical assistance, and food pantries.

“Our team is thrilled to be able to host more AmeriCorps members and assist more community members throughout the state. We really hope to increase the awareness of AmeriCorps as a whole so more community members know we are available and ready to serve them,” said Kayla Fielder, Project Coordinator of the AmeriCorps programs.

The Institute of Rural Health is currently seeking host site applicants as well as AmeriCorps volunteers. To learn more about the program contact the Institute at (208) 282-4436 or IHC@isu.edu.

The post Institute of Rural Health at ISU awarded $860,000 to provide health education and health screenings for Idahoans appeared first on Local News 8.