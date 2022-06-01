IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you use natural gas, you may want to start preparing for a significant jump in your bill.

Intermountain Gas filed what is called a purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase prices by about 25% or $67 million.

Here is what that means for you:

If approved a typical residential customer would see their bill go up around $10.55.

Commercial customers would see their bill go up by an average of around $52.

If approved, the change would go into effect on August 1.

