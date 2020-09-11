News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Intermountain Gas Company is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for a natural gas cost adjustment. It would increase rates for some customers and lower them for others beginning October 1.

Under the proposal, residential customers would see an increase of 3.6%, general service customers by 4.29%, and large volume customers by 5.1%. Transportation customers would see a reduction of 3.02% and reduce the T-4 demand charge customers by 1.02%.

Intermountain Gas said the rate hikes represent costs billed to the company from transportation providers, replacement of pipeline capacity, an increase in the company’s weighted average cost of gas, updated allocation of gas-related costs, the inclusion of temporary surcharges and credits, and other costs incurred by the company.

The Idaho PUC and Intermountain Gas are accepting comments on the proposed rate adjustments until September 21.

You can find more information about the proposal and how to provide comments here.