Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – COVID-19 has disrupted life for students, workers, families, businesses and communities.

A lot of us are stuck at home working or trying to keep kids entertained while out of school. In some cases, both.

Now some internet service providers are trying to make it a little bit easier for customers to deal with the increased demand for data.

Sparklight announced it will be making unlimited data available on all internet plans.

They plan to keep this going for 30 days and waiving late fees for its customers for the next 60 days.

With the mass number of people online dragging the internet, speed AT&T is making sure first responders across the country have the unthrottled connectivity and priority communications they need.

The company says they have technicians working around the clock to support those on the front lines of COVID-19 can continue quick and reliable public safety.

Some providers are easing shutoffs and waiving late fees to accommodate consumers who might be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Centurylink says they are committed to keeping Americans connected By offering a 60 day waiver of late fees.

During this time, they will not terminate a residential or business customer service due to financial covid19 circumstances.

Safelink internet says most of its employees are working from home and have not been able to discuss launching any special services at this time.

Qwk.Net says they do not have any plans in place.