Internet sensation Grumpy Cat, 7, dead after 'complications' from infection

Grumpy Cat, the feline whose permanent scowl turned her into an overnight Internet sensation, has died. She was 7.

Grumpy’s owners took to social media Friday to share the news their loving pet had passed away Tuesday due to “complications from a recent urinary tract infection.”

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” the family’s statement read.

Grumpy, who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, inspired some of the most popular memes on social media after her permanent displeased expression was first shared on Reddit on Sept. 22, 2012.

“Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world,” her owners said in the statement.

Grumpy, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, has made televised appearances and even been pictured with Hollywood’s elite.

Her owners said on Grumpy’s official website that they didn’t know her actual breed although they suspect she was some sort of mix. They said her famous frown was likely due to feline dwarfism.

The family added: “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”