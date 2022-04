AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The intersection of 49th and Ammon Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 4.

No through traffic will be allowed for the duration of the project.

The City of Ammon will be installing and improving sewer lines in the area.

Officials ask you follow all road signs and choose an alternate route during this time.

The intersection will be closed through Friday, April 8.

The post Intersection of 49th and Ammon Road closed next week appeared first on Local News 8.