IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Representative Russ Fulcher is back in Idaho on a brief tour through the state.

“We’ve been meeting with city councils, mayors, county commissioners, sheriffs and just interacting with them as that federal liaison,” Congressman Russ Fulcher told KID NewsRadio. “I remember from the days when I was in state legislature, I would have loved to have somebody that I could interact with that’s on my team, so to speak, at the federal delegation. We’re trying to provide that.”

As part of his visit, Congressman Fulcher said he spent time at the Idaho National Laboratory to better understand a facility that is at the center of many things he’s works on while in the nation’s capitol.

“A lot of the policies we work on, a lot of the appropriations we do, have to do with that lab,” Fulcher said. “That lab is a common topic in just about every committee because of a lot of the work that’s done out there…We’re learning what the efforts are, we’re learning what some of the issues are and frankly, where some of our tax dollars go to help support that out there.”

Being back in Idaho also gives Congressman Fulcher a chance to step away from heightened political tensions in Washington D.C. Between the release of the Mueller reports and Democrats continued call for President Trump’s tax returns, not much progress is being made on major lawmaking and political issues.

“It is probably just as bad as you see,” Fulcher said. “There’s a lot of unproductive bickering going on. This investigation scenario is just bad news and there’s been no good reason for that to continue for some time, and unfortunately there is a segment of members of Congress and there’s a segment of members of agencies that simply want to see the president gone. That’s their sole effort. It’s all they want to do.”

Congressman Fulcher also said he’s seen how much the Democrat Party is changing with the recent infusion of new lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

“Some of the new Democrats, they don’t even want to be called Democrats,” Fulcher said. “They want to be called Socialists Democrats, and so in the middle of a conversation, and they’ll pause and say, ‘No, we’re not the Democrats, we’re the Socialist Democrat.’ So, that gives you an idea of some of the segment that exists in that chamber.”

For now, Congressman Fulcher is continuing his tour through Idaho and told KID NewsRadio he remains committed to being a voice for Idahoans in Washington D.C.

“We’re trying to open up those doors of communication, figure out areas where maybe having some boots on the ground in DC as a voice for Idaho can help navigate through some of this,” Fulcher said. “It’s been productive and I learned something every time I make a stop.”