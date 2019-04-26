INTERVIEW: Frank Vandersloot explains new fund for medical debt lawsuits

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Melaleuca CEO Frank Vandersloot </em>

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho Falls businessman and Melaleuca CEO is launching a $500,000 fund to help people battling expenses in medical lawsuits.

After a report of an employee at Vandersloot’s company struggling to battle Medical Recovery Services over an almost decade old unpaid bill. When attorneys for Medical Recovery Services attempted to garnish the wages of Vandersloot’s employee, Melaleuca said they couldn’t find anyone by the name attorneys were requesting.

“They gave us a name and a social security number,” Vandersloot said. “It said she was employed by us. We didn’t know who they were, who they were talking about. We did have somebody with that social security number…they just said, ‘Well, tell us whose name goes with that,’ and we said, ‘Well, just send us an interrogatory, which is a legal demand, then we can tell you, but we can’t tell you without that because then we expose ourselves to liability.'”

Medical Recovery Services did not send the interrogatory, Vandersloot said, and instead ran up a bill now over $1000 pursuing other legal methods.

“They’d been sending the bill to the wrong name,” Vandersloot said. “She still doesn’t know what bill it was.”

Now, Vandersloot is providing funds to cover the legal costs involved in what he calls “aggressive and unscrupulous activity by attorneys.”

“I’m sure there’s reasons for what they do and rationale and all of that and they should explain it,” Vandersloot said. “But, at the very least, the laws need to be changed and people need to know what these folks are doing.”

Bryan Smith, an attorney representing Medical Recovery Services, disagrees with the specifics of the case, but did tell KID NewsRadio he agrees the laws need to be changed.

“For years, our firm has tried to assist in maintaining a fair playing field for debtors and creditors after a judgment is entered in a debt collection case, a writ of execution is issued to the sheriff giving him the authority to garnish wages from debtors at their employment,” Bryan Smith said in a statement to KID NewsRadio. “Sheriff’s charge anywhere from $45 to $145 costs that are then passed on to debtors. We’ve tried to reform this law by running a bill to help debtors in this regard on two separate occasions, between 2012 and 2016. The powerful sheriff’s lobby shut down both of our attempts to change this law. The monopoly the local sheriffs have on serving garnishments is very lucrative for them and they are unwilling to give this up whether it is best for the community or not. We are proposing a partnership with Frank Vandersloot to run another bill that will allow the private sector to serve garnishments at a fraction of the cost. Allowing the private sector to serve these garnishments could cut these costs to $25 or less. This change would also give creditors a choice, use their local sheriff or choose to use a cheaper private sector solution. If Mr. Vandersloot truly wants to support our community, this is a positive way to help. We’re asking him to work with us to make a change.”