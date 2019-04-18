INTERVIEW: Little reflects on first session as Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho ー Governor Brad Little can officially put his first legislative session in Idaho’s top seat, in the books.

“We did fine,” Governor Brad Little told KID NewsRadio. “All our educational or regulatory, our water, all those other initiatives and I want to give credit to my new staff. We did those things real early in the legislature was understanding and we got them done.”

Not everything on Governor Little’s wishlist got checked off this session though. Among the issues Little says he looks forward to pursuing in the future include a first time homebuyers tax savings account.

“All over the state one of the biggest issues is how do young people afford a home,” Governor Little said. “My whole deal is that I want to cover and create the best possible opportunity for our kids to stay in Idaho, and one of them is housing affordability. So, we will work with the legislature, with the industry.”

But, Governor Little won’t have to wait until the next Idaho Legislative session to get back to work. Toward the end of the 2019 session, lawmakers failed to pass a bill to renew some 8,200 pages of rules. The bills failure means Governor Little has to chance to remove thousands of rules on the books.

“We will look at some of the old rules that frankly, I think almost everybody thinks outta be done away with,” Governor Little said. “We might take that opportunity, but I am not going to act unilaterally without notifying the legislative branch on what we’re doing and act unilaterally without some kind of public input. There’ll be notification about rules that will be done away with. This is not going to be some slight of hand in the middle of the night, a big change in rules. But, given the opportunity we have, we’re hopeful that some of those rules we can do away with.”