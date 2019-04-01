INTERVIEW: Jerome Corsi details “nightmare” investigation in new book

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー If you ask Jerome Corsi to describe his life for the past several months, chances are he’ll tell you it’s been a nightmare.

“It was pretty much a nightmare,” Jerome Corsi told KID NewsRadio. “I mean, they really wanted me to have a connection. I was their linchpin in the collusion theory to connect Roger Stone to Julian Assange at Wikileaks, except I don’t know anything. I don’t know Julian Assange or I’ve never worked with Wikileaks. I don’t know anyone there. I’ve never spoken to them and I couldn’t connect Roger.”

Corsi is widely known for his publications. As an author of almost two dozen books, Corsi is now detailing his experiences as a person of interest in the Mueller investigation in his newest book Silent No More.

In September 2018, Corsi found himself in the throws of the two-year-long Mueller investigation into President Donald Trump and allegations of collusion with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election. During the investigation, Corsi said he has been interrogated by the FBI for over 40 hours in a series of meetings and threatened with stiff prison time if he didn’t admit to introducing Roger Stone to Wikileaks Editor Julian Assange.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen, but first of all, I couldn’t prove collusion because there wasn’t any,” Corsi said. “I didn’t see any evidence of any. So, this whole ordeal seemed to me to be the Mueller prosecutors had already determined what their their charges against Donald Trump were. They just wanted my evidence to fit into their boxes. I couldn’t give it to them.”

Just a few weeks ago, Corsi discovered he was not going to be indicted. But, he added, he still expects to face another onslaught of investigations as Congressional Democrats launch their own investigation.

“I’ve gotten letters from the House Judiciary Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Corsi said. “We submitted documents. They haven’t asked for testimony yet, but I’m assuming that’s going to come. I’m assuming I’ve got now months more of harassment by Congress.”

In the wake of the original investigation, Cosi says he’s lost everything and seen his life turn upside down.

“Everything is different,” Corsi said. “I have no job. I lost my job. I have no consulting. I have no monthly income. Zero…you live the month after month not knowing whether you’re going to be arrested and charged with these crimes and imprisoned…It’s a rollercoaster.”

Corsi’s book, Silent No More, is available at Amazon and other major retailers.