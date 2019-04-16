INTERVIEW: Lt. Gov. McGeachin reflects on first months in office

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho’s leaders and lawmakers are home after the legislature adjourned for the year on Thursday, April 11.

“I am so happy to be back home,” Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin told KID NewsRadio. “It was a great experience and I learned so much…I’m so humbled and thankful for the support of the people across Idaho to put me in that position. But, I’m back home and I’m ready to get caught up on a few things here in Idaho Falls in our companies and then move on to the next task at hand.”

In reflecting back on her first session as Idaho’s first female lieutenant governor, McGeachin said she, like so many other new lawmakers and other leadership, experienced a learning curve.

“I didn’t know 100% what it was going to be like, but my goal was to just go into session and learn my job as being the president of the Senate, and that just means learning all the different orders of business and all the rules of the Senate and just really understanding that,” Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin told KID NewsRadio. “But, you know, there’s just no way that you can really understand 50 different rules of the Senate without actually being in there and seeing the implication of those rules during the business.”

Still, McGeachin said she feels like Idaho’s governing members accomplished a great deal during the session, even if things got a little tense sometimes. Now, McGeachin said she’s taking a quick break before embarking on the next project.

“I see this as a real need in our economy and our business community to provide greater skills based training to our young people while they’re even still in high school,” Lt. Gov. McGeachin said. “I’m going to be serving on the Career and Technical Education Foundation board and working with the business leaders across our state and our educational institutions to provide greater awareness for these opportunities and greater partnerships between the business community and our schools.”

McGeachin also said she looks forward to developing a better working relationship with her fellow conservative state lawmakers and leadership to champion freedom and the rights of Idahoans.

“We need to, and I say this not just in Idaho, but across our country as conservatives, we need to unite,” McGeachin said. “We need to put our, sometimes our petty differences aside…we’ve got to unite with each other so that we can be more effective in moving forward the conservative agenda which is to protect our rights that are guaranteed to us under the constitution and ensure freedom and liberties and opportunity and prosperity.”