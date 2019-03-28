INTERVIEW: Senator Jim Risch praises Robert Mueller, investigation findings

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Jim Risch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Senator Jim Risch is praising Robert Mueller after the end of the investigation into allegeded collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“When it comes to Mueller, look I give him really high marks,” Senator Jim Risch told KID NewsRadio. “The Democrats were right when they said, when Mueller was appointed, that this guy was going to give us a straight up investigation, straight up answer. He did and he’s to be commended for this. He really is.”

The findings of the investigation revealed no collusion took place between Trump’s campaign and the Russians. But, the revelation has done little to quell the political tension in the nation’s capitol as Democrats demand a further investigation into the President.

“They hate this guy so bad that the means, any means justifies the ends, and of course the end is just to get rid of Donald Trump,” Sen. Risch said. “It’d be nice if they would turn the page and say, ‘Okay, there’s nothing here,’ and not only that, they should, they really should be cheering for the fact that there’s nothing here, because just think about that. I mean, you’d have a person sitting as President of United States who who committed treason against their country. Not only didn’t that happen, there wasn’t a scintilla of evidence going there.”

But, Senator Risch said, Democrats may regret their eagerness to take down President Trump and may find some difficulty in deciding their next steps in that effort. Amid the findings of the two year investigation, many Democrats, including Congressman Adam Schiff, have faced criticism for promoting and furthering an allegation later found to be false by Mueller and his legal team.

“They want it so bad that they’re going to overplay their hand, I’m sure, as we continue down the pike,” Sen. Risch said. “The other problem that they’ve got is they have so many people that are running for president that are actually in the legislative process that they’re competing with each other. So, it’s hard for them to sit down at the table, make a decision as to what would be best.”