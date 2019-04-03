INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo talks political pressure on economy

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Mike Crapo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Political pressure is finding its way into the nation’s financial sector, Senator Mike Crapo told KID NewsRadio on Wednesday, April 3.

“What we have started to see is that those who can’t get their way in Congress has started to put pressure on the banks to achieve their objectives otherwise,” Senator Crapo told KID NewsRadio. “My belief is that it’s inappropriate for these companies, whether it be banks or other companies or credit card companies or what have you, to refuse to do business with lawful businesses just because they’re politically disfavored by some.”

Senator Crapo said he’s sent a letter to banking institutions urging them not to crumble under the pressure put on by lawmakers who are trying to use economic forces to get their policies implemented. Ideally, Sen. Crapo added, lawmakers should be working to implement legislation to protect companies from political pressure.

“I would like to see some pretty strong legislation, if it comes to that, that basically says, if we are going to give a national charter to a company to run a bank and give them protections and benefits of the federal law, then they should not be allowed to discriminate against lawful businesses in the use of that federal charter,” Sen. Crapo said. “I think some approach like that needs to be put into place so that we can stop this trend of people trying to basically bypass congress and the president.”

Citizens, Sen. Crapo said, should be very concerned about the threat politics is now posing to many financial institutions and the nation’s free market.

“As we see the concentration of economic power and a lot of these extremely large and far reaching financial institutions, the ability that a number of the large financial institutions have to literally drive social policy, if that’s what they decide to do, is incredible,” Sen. Crapo said. “People who are interested in a free market need to be very concerned about this dynamic.”