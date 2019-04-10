INTERVIEW: Senator Mike Crapo weighs in on Barr questioning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ーTensions continue to build in Washington D.C. as Democrats question United States Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion report.

Though many have railed on Barr for not releasing the full Mueller report sooner, Senator Mike Crapo said politicians on both sides of the aisle know how vital it is to wait for the redacted version of the report.

“There are all kinds of information and data collected on people, many of whom who are totally innocent of anything and whose information was just relevant to what the investigation was and who could be injured by having all of that information released,” Sen. Crapo said. “I think that this is just politics being played out.”

Furthermore, Sen. Crapo said, the current debate over the Mueller report comes after Democrats spent two years praising the investigation and encouraging the public and fellow politicians to give the investigation team the time and space it needed to get an accurate conclusion. With the investigation over and no evidence of collusion to be found, not everyone is happy with the result.

“The bottom line here is you go back a few months or the last couple of years and the Democrats have been just saying, ‘Hey, you know, we’ve got to let this investigation go to its completion and Muller has to be on unimpeded,'” Sen. Crapo said. “Now, Muller has come out with the investigations conclusion and it didn’t give the conclusion that they wanted, and so now they’re trying to discredit the conclusion and him and, and say basically, ‘Well, there’s stuff that was in here that he should have relied on to get a different conclusion,’ and they’re trying to create that impression to keep the story going.”

Barr has said he expects to have the full Mueller report released by mid-April.