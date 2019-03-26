INTERVIEW: What happened to Idaho’s proposed education funding formula?

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Clark Corbin, reporter at Idaho Education News

BOISE, Idaho ー Idaho’s proposed education funding formula change is at a standstill for now.

“This has been kind of an issue that’s hung over the legislative session all year,” Clark Corbin, reporter at Idaho Education News, told KID NewsRadio. “One of the bills that was introduced would transition Idaho away from our 25-year-old funding formula that we currently have now, which pays schools based on average daily attendance calculations.”

The proposed replacement formula would instead shift payment to schools based on student enrollment. Corbin said the the estimated per student amount would come to a little over $4,000 and would follow that student from school to school, and opposition to the proposal ultimately stalled the current measure.

“There was a public hearing on it on about March 18th, and the Senate Education Committee took that up. They heard from educators and school administrators and taxpayers from all across the state who urged to the legislature to slow down, to take its time on this thing, to continue the discussion into next year and to really get it right,” Corbin said. “So, that main major school funding bill does appear to be on hold. I don’t think it’s gonna pass before the session adjourns.”

But, Corbin said, stalling the bill doesn’t mean it’s the end of discussions about Idaho’s school funding formula. The legislature is expected to take up a bill aimed at collecting better data on school enrollment across the state.

“The chairman of the House Education Committee…told me that that would put some new definitions on the books,” Corbin said. “It would require schools to start counting enrollment to get some valid data in place that the state could use if they went back and looked at rewriting the funding formula say next legislative session or something along those lines.”