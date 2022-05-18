CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct interviews of candidates for magistrate judge to succeed the Hon. David R. Kress on Friday.

Interviews will take place at the Caribou County Courthouse beginning at 9:30 a.m. The candidate names and interview schedule are as follows:

9:30 a.m. David Cousin

10:00 a.m. Monte Gray

10:30 a.m. Jeffrey Phillips

11:00 a.m. Tawnya Rawlings

11:30 a.m. Dustin Smith

12:00 BREAK

1:00 p.m. Randy Smith

1:30 p.m. Doug Wood

2:00 p.m. Commission Business

The public is welcome to attend.

