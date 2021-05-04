BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit and run crash near 1st St. and Ammon Road Monday after 7 p.m.

The reporting party told dispatch he was struck by a green Chevy pickup and attempted to follow it as he called to make the report.

A deputy located the pickup at the Maverick gas station at Lincoln and Ammon Road and was able to stop and detain the driver.

The reporting party confirmed with deputies the pickup was involved in the crash.

As deputies made contact with the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Chase L. Furniss of Idaho Falls, they observed obvious signs of impairment.

After a series of field sobriety tests and administering a breath test, deputies found Furniss to be more than three times the legal limit of .08 BAC allowed by law.

Deputies also discovered Furniss had two previous convictions for driving under the influence, one of which being a conviction for excessive DUI.

Furniss was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a charge of excessive DUI. Furniss was also issued a citation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

