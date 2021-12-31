KIFI The Downard Funeral Home in downtown Pocatello on September 9, 2021.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Many viewers have been asking what the latest is on the investigation of Downard Funeral Home.

The funeral home has been closed since September 3 when police discovered 12 decomposing bodies as well as numerous ashes of unknown people and 50 fetuses.

After an extensive investigation and forensic testing, all of the bodies were identified and returned to the families for proper burial or cremation.

Owner Lance Peck license was revoked by the state Board of Morticians, but so far no criminal charges have been filed.

The Pocatello Police Department is still processing evidence and are treating this as a criminal investigation. The Bannock County prosecutor will discuss criminal charges as soon as police finish their investigation.

