IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred early Friday morning at Planet Doom on 1st Street.

From security footage, police say it appears two people forced entry into the building around 1:30 a.m. and left shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The suspects caused damage to the building, contents inside and stole over $4,000 worth of items.

The video of the suspects and still photos are shared by the department who would appreciate help circulating the video and photos of the suspects to aid efforts to identify them.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects or other information that would assist the investigation is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208)529-1200, or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.

