POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The investigation continues into poisonous hot dogs found along trails in Pocatello.

Kassy Dumke has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to aid police in its investigation.

Dumke’s dog Mudge died after eating the ibuprofen-laced hot dogs back in December.

Since then, the hot dogs have been found on multiple trails in the area and several dogs have gotten sick from them in the last couple of months.

“It’s been absolutely heartbreaking, and we’re terrified to take our dogs out on trails,” Dumke said. “Now we’re worried that another one of our dogs could easily eat a hot dog without us knowing.”

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $8,000 of its $10,000 goal.

If you have any information on the case, you can contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7123.

