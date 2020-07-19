Local News

ST. CHARLES, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – A search was launched Saturday evening for a possible drowning victim in Bear Lake.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said at approximately 7:33 p.m., the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the North Beach area of the lake for a report of an adult male who had fallen off an inner tube on the lake and could not be located.

Multiple agencies began in search efforts. The search was suspended due to darkness.

Searchers resumed Sunday at 6:00 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.