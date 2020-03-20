LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In early June 2019, the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office recovered a small piece of bone in the area where DeOrr Kunz went missing in 2015.

Initial tests of the bone could not rule out the possibility that it was from a young human.

The bone sample was then turned over to the FBI lab, and the results were recently returned to the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

FBI testing resulted in no human DNA detected.

Sheriff Steve Penner said this investigation is continuing.

