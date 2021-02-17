BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating an altercation between two males that resulted in a shooting overnight.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a report of two males fighting in the middle of the road in the 3100 block of N. Yellowstone.

Just prior to the arrival of deputies, witnesses on the phone with dispatch said they heard a shot fired.

Deputies arriving on the scene found one of the males had been shot and were able to secure the other male involved in the altercation.

Idaho Falls Fire Personnel arrived and transported the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Deputies were later told the victim’s injuries were non-survivable but was still on life support.

The other male involved in the altercation is cooperating with deputies as they investigate what led up to the confrontation.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information or names of individuals involved will be released at this time.

