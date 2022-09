POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Power County dispatch was notified early Tuesday morning by Simplot Don Plant members of an ammonia release and evacuation.

As a result, two personnel were treated and released for minor injuries.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office says the amount of ammonia released is unknown and under investigation by the company as well as members of federal agencies.

