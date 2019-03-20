A video shows four senior police officers in Des Moines, Iowa, rescuing three children from an apartment fire early Tuesday.

KCCI said the officers, Cole Johnson, Craig Vasquez, Tyler Kelley and Casey Sanders, caught the children as they dropped down to safety from a third-floor window.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, which they were able to contain to two apartments on the third floor, the news outlet reported.

All residents got out safely.

“Please join us in thanking these officers, and those who serve with them, for leaving their homes every day to help make Des Moines the safe and secure city that it is!” the police department wrote on Facebook.