Iowa man who went missing in Canyonlands National Park found dead

An Iowa man who vanished while he was hiking in Canyonlands National Park in Utah was found dead Friday after an apparent fall, officials said.

Jonathan Hogue, 33, a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, was reported missing last Tuesday, sparking a dayslong search until crews found his body Friday at the base of the Green River Overlook.

Authorities believe Hogue fell 500 feet to his death, although an investigation is still being conducted.

Hogue’s car was discovered Sunday near the overlook in Canyonlands National Park’s Island in the Sky section. Officials said Hogue did not leave his trip itinerary with anyone.

Hogue was described as an avid hiker who enjoyed long distance and off-trail hikes. He liked to draw and paint and dreamed about being a park ranger, according to the park’s post about Hogue.

The University of Iowa offered its condolences following news of Hogue’s death.

“Our thoughts are with Jonathan Hogue’s family and friends. Jonathan is a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Iowa. We are monitoring the situation and will offer support as needed,” the school said in a tweet.