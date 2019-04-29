Iraq War vet recounts chasing after California synagogue gunman: ‘I scared the hell out of him’

The Iraq War veteran who fearlessly rushed the Southern California synagogue shooter said he acted on instinct when he heard gunshots ring out during services on Saturday morning.

Oscar Stewart, 51, spoke to reporters on Sunday about his courageous actions at Chabad of Poway, where he confronted the suspect accused of killing one worshipper and injuring three others.

“I heard gunshots,” Stewart said. “And everybody got up and started trying to get out the back door, so I – for whatever reason – I didn’t do that. I ran the other way. I ran towards the gunshots.”

SUSPECT IN CALIFORNIA SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING REPORTEDLY INSPIRED BY NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE KILLINGS

When he reached the lobby of the synagogue, he saw the suspect – identified by authorities as 19-year-old John T. Earnest.

“I knew I had to be within five feet of this guy so his rifle couldn’t get to me,” Stewart said. “So, I ran immediately toward him, and I yelled as loud as I could. And he was scared. I scared the hell out of him.”

Stewart said he chased him out to the parking lot, where the shooter was able to lock himself in his car.

LEADERS STRUGGLE TO MAKE SENSE OF FATAL ATTACK ON SYNAGOGUE

As Stewart pounded on the door, Jonathan Morales, an off-duty Border Patrol agent, joined him and shot several bullets at the vehicle, intending to disable it.

Earnest was able to escape, but Stewart and Morales took down the license plate number. Earnest was arrested a short time later, and faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Stewart, who served in the Navy in explosive ordnance disposal from 1990 to 1994 and then enlisted in the Army in 2001 because of the September 11 terror attacks, said he didn’t think before he leapt into action.

Stewart believes his actions helped stop the killer, but he said the real hero is 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye, who lost her life in the shooting.

“People in the aftermath here have been saying it’s important to be strong and defend ourselves. I also think it’s important to know that being strong and defending ourselves requires a lot of sacrifice, too.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t know if I consciously made the choice to potentially sacrifice myself,” he added. “But I did. And this lady, she stood and she jumped in front of the shooter and she saved the rabbi’s life. When somebody said I was a hero, I’m like, she was a hero. I just did it instinctively, like an animal. There was no conscious decision. I just did it.”