SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has terminated the Iron Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐009.

The following are now open:

All NFS lands in the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #60020 Ridge Road and NFSR #60045 Iron Creek Road, then following NFSR #60029 Ten-mile Ridge Road, NFSR #60056 North Fork of Iron Creek Road, and NFSR #60045 Iron Creek Road to the National Forest System Boundary, then following the National Forest System Boundary to where it intersect NFSR #60095 Birch Creek Road, then following NFSR# 60095 Birch Creek Road, NFSR #60413 Rattlesnake Creek Road, and NFSR #60028 Lake Creek Road to where it intersection National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6040 Thunder Mountain Historic Trail, then following NFST #6040 Thunder Mountain Historic Trail to the point of beginning at the junction of NFSR #60020 Ridge Road and NFSR #60045 Iron Creek Road.

All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within area described above.

The Iron Fire is 95% contained. It has burned 133 acres 22 miles SSW of Salmon.

One crew remains on this fire observing and monitoring for any changes in fire activity. As fire activity is low, future reports will depend on changes in fire activity.

