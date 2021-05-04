POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck District 25 said out of an abundance of caution, all learners and staff have been evacuated from Irving Middle School due to a suspicious object located in a backpack.

Police are onsite and an investigation is ongoing.

The district said it will provide updates as they are received.

All learners and staff are safe and accounted for at the evacuation site, Raymond Park.

