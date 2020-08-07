IONA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A popular neighborhood attraction in Iona is at the center of a big online controversy.

The Belnap Christmas Light Show has found itself at odds with some neighbors, and now the city is weighing in.

Spectators from far and wide have made a tradition of coming to see the dazzling lights, on display at the Belnap home every year between Christmas and Thanksgiving.

“We started our light show 12 years ago, after Iona had a contest for Christmas lights, and we put up lights, and we put out a nativity scene,” Loann Belnap said.

The show has only grown in the years since, as have the crowds that come to see it. That has presented a few problems.

“So, you know the Belnaps, and you and I, we have the right to enjoy your property and do with it what we, more or less, what we please,” Iona Mayor Dan Gubler said. “As long as it falls under the rule of law. Right? But we also as long as what we’re doing doesn’t infringe upon other people’s rights, we’re free to do that.”

At least one neighbor filed an official complaint this last year, and the city drafted a letter to the Benlaps, offering a few options if they wish to proceed with the tradition this year.

“First one was, you can just continue the show. The second one was, you can provide a description of everything the show entails to all of our neighbors impacted by the show those, those are joining your property, up and down the street, and even across the street and provide the city with a written approval of all of them. Or we can consider other alternatives, moving the show to another location,” Mayor Gubler said.

The Benlaps fear that these conditions preclude them from being able to put on a show this year, a prospect that has their online following up in arms. Especially considering adjustments made in the past in an effort to work with neighbors.

“Our show only goes from Thanksgiving to Christmas, four hours a night 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then we’re done,” Loann Belnap said. “We’ve purchased signs that say, “caution light show ahead,” and the city, actually it was great this last year, they put up 15 mile per hour signs.”

Mayor Gubler denies the letter was an attempt to shut the show down entirely.

“The intent was to let’s get into the party sitting down again let’s have a meeting in the future, we’ll, we’ll have a conversation about what we can do to alleviate the concerns of the neighbor plus the concerns at the Belnaps,” he said.

A determination as to whether the show will go on, will come after that meeting is held later this month.

The Belnaps will meet with the Iona City Council in a work session on August 18.

