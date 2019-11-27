IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Winter storms can be unexpected, but preparing your car is all about forethought.

According to Josh Archibald, general manager of Oswald Service and Repair in Idaho Falls, one way to prepare is by making sure your car’s maintenance is up to date.

“Best way to prepare your car for the snows make sure that the tires are in good condition. Make sure your tire pressure is what the factory recommended specifications are,” Archibald said.

Tire, brakes, heat and windshield wipers are all important, but Archibald says getting our wheels aligned is a key part of preparing for slippery roads as well.

“If you got misalignment or loose steering components that could affect your traction in the wintertime. If your vehicles pulling one way or another, or if it’s difficult to maintain the straight road,” Archibald said.

Car maintenance isn’t the only way to prepare. AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde shares some tips and tricks for staying safe.

“Having some extra clothing in the car, a blanket, some food, water, and granola bars. Those kinds of things help you stay safe. If you are delayed at the roadside for a period of time,” Conde said.

If you find yourself stuck, Conde says there are some unique items that can help you to get going again, “sand, kitty litter, even your floor mat can come in very handy. Jam that under your car, it will get yourself some momentum to get going again.”

Ultimately using your best judgment is key to staying safe.

“Make sure that you’re driving in conditions that make sense for you. In some cases, it makes sense to just not drive at all if it gets to that,” Conde said.