IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is celebrating a big birthday. 82 years of serving the state of Idaho.

On the Idaho State Police Twitter page, they posted this picture, and said, “Thank you to all those idahoans whose service has allowed generations of families and businesses to safely grow and thrive in this great state.”

Celebrating 82 years of dedication. Thank you to all those Idahoans whose service has allowed generations of families & businesses to safely grow and thrive in this great state. Happy Birthday, ISP! #ServingIdahoSince1939 #82YearsofService pic.twitter.com/p9u5w6p6Cq — Idaho State Police (@ISPHeadquarters) February 2, 2021

