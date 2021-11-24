IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police troopers are reminding you to expect heavy traffic over this Thanksgiving weekend.

ISP, along with partner law enforcement agencies, remind you to be especially alert to help make sure those traveling our roadways stay safe.

“We’ll likely see heavy traffic all weekend, and chances are, a good number of those vehicles will be people traveling to join family or friends for Thanksgiving. Those families are precious cargo, and they’re counting on all of us behind the wheel to pay attention to our driving,” ISP Lt. Sam Ketchum said. “The best thing we can do for each other is to stay alert, drive sober, be patient, and buckle up. And if possible, travel a little earlier or later to avoid the heaviest traffic times.”

According to the AAA 2021 holiday travel report, 53.4 million Americans are predicted to be hitting the roads, rails, and air for Thanksgiving weekend, an increase of 13% from 2020. AAA suggests the best time to travel during the holiday week is before Noon or after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday; before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday and Friday; and before Noon on Saturday and Sunday.

“Our Troopers will be on patrol all over the state all weekend,” Lt. Ketchum said. “Troopers will help those needing assistance, and they’ll be looking for those who drive impaired, drive aggressive, or engage in any other kind of dangerous driving behavior. We want folks to enjoy their holidays and that means working together to keep Idaho families safe and whole. We appreciate drivers who help us do that.”

Winter Driving Safety

The Idaho State Police share tips to help keep drivers and their passengers safe during winter driving conditions. You can find them at https://isp.idaho.gov/citizen-resources/road/driving-safely-during-idaho-winters/

The post ISP expects heavy holiday traffic, urges safe driving this Thanksgiving weekend appeared first on Local News 8.