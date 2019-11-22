Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Sixteen new Idaho State Police troopers participated in graduation ceremonies at the State Capitol this week. Governor Brad Little was among those on hand as the troopers completed their 18-week training regimen.

Little said the state was a better place because of them. “Law enforcement is one of the most important things that we can do in the State of Idaho to comfort and protect our citizens,” he said.

“In their new career of service to the Citizens of Idaho, I am certain these new troopers will be valuable partners to both law enforcement and to the communities they serve. From Sandpoint to Pocatello, the ISP tradition of providing public safety service and professionalism is well represented,” said ISP Colonel Ked Wills.

At the close of the ceremony, the troopers were presented their badges and campaign hats. Each has been assigned to one of the six ISP districts for the next phase of their field training.