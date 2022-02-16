POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. Quinn Road and Henderson Lane in Pocatello.

One driver involved was an on-duty member of the Pocatello Police Department.

A 40-year-old woman from Pocatello was traveling southbound on Henderson Lane in a Toyota van. The Pocatello Police Department employee was traveling westbound on Quinn Road in a city-owned Jeep SUV, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota was treated by paramedics on scene. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Troopers cited the driver of the Toyota for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

