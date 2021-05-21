IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating after a pickup truck crash into a fence and rolled onto its top Thursday night.

Emergency crews and Idaho Falls Police responded to Sunnyside Rd. near the Snake River bridge to find a white pickup upside down and entangled in a chain-link fence. The fence had to be cut away by Idaho Falls Firefighters. Authorities confirmed the driver was the only person in the vehicle, but have not released their condition.

The eastbound lanes of Sunnyside Rd. near Snake River Parkway are closed and traffic is being diverted as authorities investigate.

